QUESTION: What are realistic expectations for Robby Fabbri this year? Do you think he hit the expectations of the Blues internally last season?
TOM T.: I think the Blues internally would have liked to have seen more from him last season. They knew going in it was going to be tough for him after the two knee surgeries, but you can't blame them for hoping for the best. There were occasional moments of promise, but not nearly enough.
As for what is realistic for this season, boy, that is hard for me to say. If he got to double figures in goals, that would be good. His first season with the Blues, he had 18 goals and 19 assists. If he could do that, that would exceed my expectations. But it's also going to be more than goals. Is he making things happen, skating fast, making hits, winning pucks? If he can do that, even if the goals don't come, he'll be making contributions.
After he got hurt midseason last year, his hits pretty much went to zero. Even though he said that's not his game, the fact he went from one or two per game to zero was, to me, noticeable and indicative of something.