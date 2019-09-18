QUESTION: What are reasonable expectations for Robby Fabbri this year? You seemed to imply earlier that he could be back to his top 6 former self.
TOM T.: He might not be a top six forward just because the Blues top two lines -- Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko, Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron -- have really only one open spot, and Sanford will get first call on that spot. But there's that third line spot with Thomas and Bozak that's open, and the fourth line isn't the old-fashioned fourth line, so he could move in there if things get re-arranged and not be a fish out of water.
Numerically, if he got into the 15-goal range, that would show that he's back. The Blues are using him at center tonight, a position he played earlier in his life but hasn't played much, if at all, in the NHL. If that experiment sticks, then drop his goal total but raise his assist total.