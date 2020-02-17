EXPECTATIONS FOR LIBERATORE?

QUESTION: Barring Matthew Liberatore pitching completely lights-out this spring or a rash of injuries, roughly when does the team hope their newly acquired southpaw will be ready for the big leagues?
GOOLD: He's targeted for High-A Palm Beach at this point. So that puts him on target to move to Class AA at some point in the season, and if he starts the 2021 season there then he's already on the radar for the majors at some point in that season.
At this point, (2019 first-round draft pick) Zack Thompson is viewed as just ahead of Liberatore as far as ETA.