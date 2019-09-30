QUESTION: How do you think Mike Shildt will do managing for the first time in the playoffs? He strikes me as the type that won't buckle under the pressure — curious about your take.
GOOLD: He's been in the playoffs before and often — in the minors, granted. Some could argue that he has gone through two Augusts that were a lot like the playoffs for the Cardinals. I point to that double-doubleheader that he had to handle against the Reds as something that took creativity and bold moves and planning -- and that's what the playoffs are like, for sure.
He's the third person to manage a team into the playoffs who has not been a pro ballplayer. He's got the steady hand. There's no reason we've seen anything but that going into October. It's not like the past few weeks haven't been pressure-packed.
Follow-up: I'm confused on the 'He's the third person to manage a team into the playoffs who was not a pro ballplayer.' Is that within a particular period? Just a quick search looks like a lot of names that fit the bill (Weaver, McKeon, Leyland, Maddon, Showalter).
GOOLD: In any period of baseball. There just haven't been many managers who haven't played pro baseball. Consider the names you mentioned:
Earl Weaver: played in Cardinals, Baltimore's organization.
Joe Maddon: played in Angels' system.
Jim Leyland: played in Detroit's organization
Buck Showalter: hit .362 in his first year in the Yankees organization.
You're referencing managers who never made it to the majors. Plenty of those. But managers who didn't play pro at all, not even in the minors, and led a team to the MLB playoffs -- that's the group that Shildt is in.