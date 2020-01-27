QUESTION: Are we expecting too much from Edman? Could the dreaded "sophomore slump" occur?
COMMISH: Edman is a smart guy and will able to adjust better than most. But there will have to be adjustments. His on-base percentage could be better. And how will be do when opponents are focusing on him more?
Follow-up: A big reason for fan frustration is that the Cardinals were one playoff series away from the World Series. Instead of going for it, they are taking a step back and seeing what they have with some of their younger players. Players like Molina and Goldschmidt will only be older when some of that youth hits their stride. No sense of urgency.
COMMISH: Isn't spring training a time to look at the young players? The season doesn't start until late March. The Cardinals can recalibrate if they want then but they like their young players. Maybe they won't be ready. Maybe they will. Were you OK with Edman once he got a chance to play last year?