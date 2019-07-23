QUESTION: My understanding of the reason for CMart working out of the bullpen is that they don't want to damage his arm making him a starter (despite the need for a solid starter in the rotation). but given his recent usage from the pen, 5 games in last 8 days, doesn't that defeat the purpose? is it any better or worse to throw 90 pitches over 5 games in a week vs throwing 90 pitches in one game every 5 or 6 days?
COMMISH: A good point. But Martinez signed a five-year deal thinking he was going to start and if he thinks he can do that next spring he should be given that chance. Besides, I kind of like Gallegos and Hicks should be back somewhere around June.
FOLLOW-UP: The Birds on the Bat need a bonafide Ace to fortify their starting pitching. Would Baumgarner waive his no-trade clause to come here? Would a Bader-Carlos-Gyrko package satisfy San Fran?
COMMISH: I don't trade Carlos, over whom I have control, for a pitcher I don't control for next season. The Giants have no need for Gyorko or really for Bader. They have Pillar, who hits better than Bader. Now, would I like Bumgarner? Yes. But you have to be careful of what you give up.