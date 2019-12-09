QUESTION: When is Jack Flaherty due for arbitration, and do you think the Cardinals will sign him long term to avoid that?
GOOLD: Jack Flaherty will be eligible for arbitration a year from now, after the 2020 season. The Cardinals would love to work out an extension with him that offers the righthander security and gives them a possible rebate on arbitration hearings. They would run to complete that deal.
Don't expect Flaherty to accept a discount, though. He knows his worth. He's shown that by his actions — rejecting the Cardinals offer this past spring, and setting the stage for possibly doing it again this spring.