St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty pitches in the fifth inning during Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: When is Jack Flaherty due for arbitration, and do you think the Cardinals will sign him long term to avoid that?

GOOLD: Jack Flaherty will be eligible for arbitration a year from now, after the 2020 season. The Cardinals would love to work out an extension with him that offers the righthander security and gives them a possible rebate on arbitration hearings. They would run to complete that deal.

Don't expect Flaherty to accept a discount, though. He knows his worth. He's shown that by his actions — rejecting the Cardinals offer this past spring, and setting the stage for possibly doing it again this spring.