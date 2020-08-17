QUESTION: Do you think the Cards are motivated to beat the stigma of the worst-virus outbreak among MLB teams? At least the casino story was debunked.
COMMISH: I don't think the Cardinals need any extra motivation. They are more interested in honing, or re-capturing, their skills, to make something out of this season.
They don't have to be at top form, really, until the end, because eight teams in each league will qualify for the postseason, and the Cardinals' pitching depth, if it isn't compromised further, should be enough to get there.
