QUESTION: The Cardinals are not a trade away from contention. The Post-Dispatch pushes away the idea of a baseball rebuild by saying the fans would never support it, but is it not what this team needs?
BENFRED: Whether or not it would be accepted by fans is not all that relevant when discussing the reality. The Cardinals were in a spot where they could have wiped the slate clean for a rebuild, and since then, they extended Paul Goldschmidt, Matt Carpenter, Miles Mikolas, signed Andrew Miller and more.
The topic of a capital-R Rebuild -- aka tanking or something that resembles it -- has been stiff-armed by the team at the highest levels. It's not in the DNA, whether it's needed or not. My advice to fans would be to demand more, not less. Push to see a Cardinals team that spends to the luxury tax, not one that joins the tanking plague.
The middle has never been a less rewarding for the baseball team. The Cardinals have spent too long in the middle, and they can't seem to commit to the kind of urgency that frees them from it.