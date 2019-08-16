QUESTION: I think the best thing that has happened for college football coaches is the new 4-game redshirt rule. This has to make the coaches happy. Who do you think will play more than 4 games this year and lose the redshirt?
MATTER: Odom said Thursday he'd be shocked if TE Niko Hea doesn't play the whole season. He's one for sure. Then I think you look at Maurice Massey. I've been really impressed with the receiver from Kirkwood. He's long and uses his length to go up and get the ball where no one else can reach it. I wouldn't be surprised if he's a second-team outside receiver sooner than later.
Strong safety Stacy Brown has worked with the second unit. The two guys ahead of him (Perkins and Oliver) are both seniors, so there's an incentive to get Brown some laying time so he can start next year. Jalani Williams has gotten second-team work most of camp. He's in position to get backup minutes and play on special teams.