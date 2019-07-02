QUESTION: "Face of the franchise" Harrison Bader continues his offensive slide, and he's even worse with runners in scoring position. How long can the Cardinals keep sending him out to center field?
BENFRED: I don't think Bader was ever presented as THE "face of the franchise," but he was rolled out as one of the new, young faces of a Cardinals core that was supposed to push back against the "aging core" tag. And that label looks rushed now. Bader's struggles to hit any pitch not named a fastball are holding him back, and any pitcher who has decent comfort in non-fastball pitches should never give him a fastball until he adjusts.
These struggles sent Randal Grichuk and others back to Memphis for a tune-up. Perhaps Bader could use the same. He's far from the only Cardinal struggling at the plate, though.