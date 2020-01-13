FAIR PUNISHMENT FOR ASTROS?

QUESTION: Do you think the Astros' punishment was fair? It did lead to the firings of key figures.
GOOLD: They were too light, to me. If MLB found that the Astros cheated during a jewel event -- during the game's most important stretch of games, during the championship, during a World Series -- then the hammer should fall, and harder.
And no I don't think they should have to vacate the World Series win. They should have a hard time coming back for one for awhile.
Follow-up: Since it was too light in your opinion, what do you think MLB could have done to make it stiffer?
GOOLD: Make them forfeit more draft picks. Crimp on international spending. They would have to avoid any punishment that overlaps or limits the 40-man roster because then the union would be involved. So they couldn't be banned from, say, free-agent pursuits. Or have a fine attached to that spending. They could have to provide the other 29 teams with a draft pick over the course of the next five seasons. That would sting.