FAIR RETURN FOR JAKE ALLEN?
Blues trade goalie Allen to Montreal, clear salary cap space

Jake Allen stops Vancouver's Tanner Pearson during a playoff game in the Edmonton bubble. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

QUESTION: Was the return for trading Jake Allen fair?

TOM T.: The Blues don't want any current players in return. They need to save salary cap space, and taking on even a minimum salary defeats that purpose. With that being the case, that must have been the best Armstrong could get.

Armstrong said some teams he talked to liked Allen as a goalie but didn't want to give up any assets. If someone had offered a second-rounder, he would have grabbed that. But the Blues have done well with third-round picks in the past.

