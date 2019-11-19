QUESTION: Is it fair to criticize Cuonzo Martin's effectiveness at this point? It's year three, and the Tigers are going to have to drastically outpace expectations to reach the NCAA Tournament.
BENFRED: It's fair to examine the success of any coach who is making a lot of money. Cuonzo is no different. I'd just remind folks of where things where when he took over. Missouri was the biggest impostor of a high major program in a Power 5 conference for three years running when Martin got the job. That was the reality. He turned that into an NCAA tournament team in his first season.
He got dealt some terrible luck when it came to the health problems of the Porter brothers, a deal every coach in the country would have loved to have. It didn't work out. Last year was a struggle, in large part because Jontay was not out there. The benefit of it was a lot of young guys -- Tilmon, Pickett, Smith, Pinson, Watson, others -- took their lumps and got better for it. We've seen how much Pinson has grown already. Dru Smith is showing he's a difference-maker after sitting out his transfer season. Tilmon is a beast -- when he's not in foul trouble.
As far as expectations for this season, base them on what you have watched, not what a bunch of football-focused writers picked during the heart of football season when the basketball ballot arrived. Mizzou is 3-1 with all wins coming in lopsided fashion. Their only loss is on the road, in overtime, against a Xavier team that is now ranked 18th. Their team defense is surrendering an average of 54.3 points per game, which is tied with Butler for 16th-best in the nation.
I think this team is going to be better than people think, when all is said and done. And I think Cuonzo is doing a good job. He needs to land a major commit from STL soon. He will. Just a matter of time. He's already started getting the guys -- Tilmon, Pickett, McKinney, Watson, Smith -- who were passing over the Tigers in the past.