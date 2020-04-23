FAITH IN HAITH?

QUESTION: I’ve also really been digging the Best of Mizzou Top 30 countdown and impressed with the poignant conversations you've had with Frank Haith. What's your take on Haith. How good of a coach is he? Why did he underachieve at Mizzou? Is he to blame for Mizzou's struggles of the last decade?
MATTER: Obviously his track record tells us he's not an elite coach - but he's a good coach who has his strengths, especially with Xs and Os. He's a respected offensive mind when it comes to building a system that gets the most of his players' talents on the offensive end. Interestingly, this past year's Tulsa team - possibly his second-best team in six years there - has been his best defensive team. We talked about that some a couple weeks ago. He now runs a matchup zone that shifts from man to zone on different parts of the floor depending on plays and matchups.
His undoing at Mizzou came down to recruiting. He probably banked too hard on transfers, and while he landed three really productive transfers - Jordan Clarkson, Jabari Brown and, to a lesser degree, Earnest Ross - he also took chances on some guys that were either bad for the team on the floor or bad for the program internally. Or both.
Frank's problems at Mizzou also stemmed from his departure from Miami and the NCAA case that exploded there - to the surprise of the folks who hired him at Mizzou. That caused some distrust and tension with Frank and his bosses, and once the shine of that 30-win team wore off, relationships weren't always the healthiest within the department.
But in terms of just coaching the game, I think he sometimes gets a bad rep. His first Mizzou team is among the very best offensive teams in all of college basketball over the last 20 years. That's not hyperbole.
