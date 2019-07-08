Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina heads out of the dugout to catch the ninth inning of the Sept. 29 game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Thoughts on Yadi's latest Instagram rant, both the message and the presentation?

GOOLD: Good for him. Sometimes the harshest words are necessary to get the most attention.

Follow-up: The post made Yadi look like a street thug. Cursing is a stupid man's way of expressing himself. I would think that someone like yourself, who is a wordsmith, would understand that. 

GOOLD: I understand the power of well-chosen words, and I know how words can land like hammers when used correctly. If you feel passionately and personally about something, then speak that way. Those are not the words I would have chosen, but that's because I'm not him.

There was no doubt that he was making a personal statement and his anger came through because of the words he chose. That has power. That is powerful. That is a good use of words.

Follow-up: I'm glad you think the Yadi rant is funny.

GOOLD: I don't. I think it's serious. It's a serious issue. Molina used serious language. What could drive him to do so? Maybe we should give it the gravity it deserves. A player was hurt. Severely. And if it takes language to get attention, then so be it. Enough's enough.

Follow-up: I disagree with you on Yadi's rant. He did not have to drop F bombs. Kids read those things. He can communicate a strong message without that, plus he should know he is looked up to.

GOOLD: Then we can disagree.