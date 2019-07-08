QUESTION: Thoughts on Yadi's latest Instagram rant, both the message and the presentation?
GOOLD: Good for him. Sometimes the harshest words are necessary to get the most attention.
Follow-up: The post made Yadi look like a street thug. Cursing is a stupid man's way of expressing himself. I would think that someone like yourself, who is a wordsmith, would understand that.
GOOLD: I understand the power of well-chosen words, and I know how words can land like hammers when used correctly. If you feel passionately and personally about something, then speak that way. Those are not the words I would have chosen, but that's because I'm not him.
There was no doubt that he was making a personal statement and his anger came through because of the words he chose. That has power. That is powerful. That is a good use of words.
Follow-up: I'm glad you think the Yadi rant is funny.
GOOLD: I don't. I think it's serious. It's a serious issue. Molina used serious language. What could drive him to do so? Maybe we should give it the gravity it deserves. A player was hurt. Severely. And if it takes language to get attention, then so be it. Enough's enough.
Follow-up: I disagree with you on Yadi's rant. He did not have to drop F bombs. Kids read those things. He can communicate a strong message without that, plus he should know he is looked up to.
GOOLD: Then we can disagree.