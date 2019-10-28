QUESTION: Do you think the fans who are angry with management for building a team that's good enough to get into the playoffs — rather than going all out and building a powerhouse (like the Astros, Dodgers, Yankees) — are being reasonable?
COMMISH: I would think the Dodgers' fan base would be angrier. That club went out in the first round. And it has been 10 years since the Yankees even have played in the World Series. The Cardinals have been in two since then.
The Astros tanked their way to the top, in large part. The Cardinals don't operate that way and can't afford to, as one of only two pro teams in town.
The fan base came in at 3.4 million this year. Maybe all those people aren't unhappy.