QUESTION: Is the FO aware of the fan's displeasure with sitting on their hands at the trade deadline? Aside from the obvious of not attending games, is there a way to communicate our displeasure with their stance?
COMMISH: That's the only way I know.
And saying that the front office sat on its hands is a little strong. The Dodgers didn't get ace reliever Vazquez from Pittsburgh. The Yankees didn't improve their rotation. I don't see any whining still going on there.
July 31 is over. The Cardinals didn't do anything. Is the season a complete bust? I hardly would think so. It's TBD, at the very least.
Follow-up: Fans HATE being told "if you don't like it, don't go." We shouldn't have to give up our love of this game and this team because they aren't doing well or making the moves we want. We should be rewarded with a team and FO that honors the fans' commitment.
COMMISH: Isn't part of the fans' commitment going to games? And what part of being 1½ games out of first place don't you like?
And, by the way, I am not in any way defending the lack of action or bad action of the front office. I am saying the team you watch has a chance to win the division, which I believe was the goal when the year began. I'm not ready to send anybody to the chopping block until the season is over.