COMMENT: It seems Mr. DeWitt believes the discontent is limited to a small portion of the overall fan base. Will it really take a massive dip in attendance before they make any changes? The part that's most frustrating is that they aren't that far off from being one of the best teams. If they had added Keuchel, they would at least have a real chance. We're not asking for a Yankees payroll, but they have room to give. Why do we have to stop supporting the team in order for them to do it?
GORDO: Yeah, pretty much. DeWitt believed he invested a good amount in this team and he doesn't sense massive unrest in the marketplace. The investment was made up front. The Cardinals have made big trades for Ozuna and Goldschmidt. The franchise added Miller in free agency and has locked in player after player to a long-term deal. We all agree that adding Keuchel at that price would have made sense.
Otherwise, the biggest issue with this team was not how much was invested in talent, but how it was invested. There are pretty big dollars going to subpar producers.