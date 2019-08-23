QUESTION: About the fan running on the field last night: I really just find the whole thing annoying. Wondering if you got any reaction from the players or know how they feel about people who run on the field?
BENFRED: They're not fans. You can tell that by Kolten Wong preparing to spike the guy if he got any closer.
Hard to blame the players for (a) fear and (b) wanting to protect themselves.
You never know what that person's intent is.
Photo: Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong threatens to kick a spectator who ran on the Busch Stadium playing field during Thursday's game. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com