Colorado Rockies vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong, right, raises is leg in defense and threatens to kick a fan that rans around on the field during a game between the Colorado Rockies and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. The fan was arrested and taken to jail where he'll face fine for his actions. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: About the fan running on the field last night: I really just find the whole thing annoying. Wondering if you got any reaction from the players or know how they feel about people who run on the field?

BENFRED: They're not fans. You can tell that by Kolten Wong preparing to spike the guy if he got any closer.

Hard to blame the players for (a) fear and (b) wanting to protect themselves.

You never know what that person's intent is.

