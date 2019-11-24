QUESTION: The Cards made the final four, yet the season ended with a thud. There appears to be little enthusiasm from the fan base looking to next season, perhaps from a realization that this team will likely take a step back while the front office stakes a lot on hope. Do you see it the same way?
GORDO: From reading these chats, you would guess the Cardinals will average 14,000 attendance next season because most fans have given up. That is not the case.
There may not be much buzz, but there will definitely not be wholesale fan abandonment of the franchise.