QUESTION: Can you give some insight why Missouri alums seem so much less engaged vs. other programs? That appears to be the situation where I live, in the heart of ACC/SEC territory. We're trying to start an alumni group, here (we have several hundred in and around my city) but getting six or eight to show up to a football watch event is about all that seems doable.
MATTER: I can't speak for people I've never met, but it's never been an incredibly loyal fan base in terms of sheer mass. There always has been that reliable core of fans from within the state who will support the program through thick and thin, but compared to most of its peers in the SEC (and the best programs in the Big 12), Mizzou just doesn't have as much widespread support.
It's a problem. It was a concern going into the SEC and remains one. Geography, demographics and economics play major roles. Fans around the state have wildly popular pro sports teams to support as well. But if Missouri wants to compete at even the mid-tier level in the SEC, the program needs more support. Mizzou needs to build its base so that when things go sideways during a rough season or two, the support doesn’t fall off dramatically.
Jim Sterk's regime has done a good job growing the fan base and winning over portions that left in 2015, but I go back to a comment Sterk made this summer. He was talking about MU's 1839 campaign. MU athletics is trying to push its donor base to 18,000. Its peak membership was 9,200 back in 2013. Right now, MU is just over 10,000. Here's what Sterk said: "We want to be in the SEC's top quartile. If we get into 18,000 annual donors of support we’re in the top quartile and that gives us a fighting chance to support the type of programs we need to be to be in the top 25 each year."
So, by his reasoning, even if Mizzou DOUBLES its donor base it will have "a fighting chance" to be in the top 25 every year. Doubling your base is a big ask. That's ambitious. And even then, the hope is "a fighting chance" to be a top 25 program. That's how competitive this conference is. Pinkel knew it. Alden knew it. I'm not sure enough people really believed it.