FANS AS 'SHAREHOLDERS'? SERIOUSLY?

COMMENT: Cardinal fans (or, any fans) as "shareholders"? That's funny. Marketing departments love to go on about "Your home team" and "Fans are important" blah blah blah. Funny how that goes out the window when the actual owners meet. See NFL owners Jan 2016 meeting for an example.
GORDO: While it's unfortunate we lost the Rams, let us not forget that we stole the Rams from LA. So the owners returning the Rams to their rightful home made sense. That stunk for us, but what went around came around.
Follow-up: We stole the Rams? Ok, by that standard, LA stole half their teams. They didn't even bother to steal the Rams back. They just waited around for a guy who decided to build his own stadium so he could soak everybody, then drag in another NFL team that nobody in LA even wanted. I guess the silver lining to a coronavirus-induced economic downturn would be Stan losing his (made in China by child laborers for Walmart) shirt on his stadium.
GORDO: It will be interesting to see how the economics of the Mayor Butts Memorial Stadium play out over the long haul. Stan may take a big hit on this, but he can afford to take that big hit.
Follow-up: Similar to how St. Louis and the rest of the nation has forgotten the Atlanta Hawks used to play in St. Louis, in 40 years do you think St. Louis and the rest of the nation will have forgotten that the Los Angeles Rams used to play in St. Louis?
GORDO: The fact the Rams won a Super Bowl and played for a second title while in the STL will help this era keep its place in sports history. The Hawks left here before the NBA became a thing -- just like the Pistons left Fort Wayne.