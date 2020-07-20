FANS BACK AT BUSCH IN 2020?

QUESTION: Is there any talk in the Cards' front office about letting in fans to see games maybe in September, or is that off the table? I saw that NASCAR did it with social distancing and the NFL is going to do it.
GOOLD: Yes, there is constant talk of this. Constant. Ongoing. The Cardinals have remained in contact with the mayor and the city's health department to make that call on an ongoing basis. They also have plans in place to bring in fans when they get the clearance.
There are more questions than certainty at this point. For example, health officials worry about how the fans will get into the ballpark. It might have to be like boarding a flight so that there isn't congestion at the entry points of the ballpark. How to sell the tickets and who has access to them is another concern that they're walking through.
Both the Cardinals and city officials have told me that they are monitoring local policies and possibilities with an eye on having fans at the ballpark when possible — well, when thousands are possible. Hundreds may not make sense.
Follow-up: What sense do you get about the overall excitement level by the fans about the start of this season as compared to a typical year?
GOOLD: Mixed. Definitely mixed. I've heard from fans who want baseball in any form possible, and what it now, and now, now, now. I've heard from fans who are angry they cannot attend the game. I've heard from fans who are skeptical they'll even start a season -- even today. And I know some talk about this heavy anticipation for opening day. We were kicking around how anticipated this opening day is in the press box this week, and we didn't come up with a good consensus on how fans felt.
Photo: The Cardinals are hoping to have fans in the stands at some point in the 60-game season. Here are some empty seats at Busch Stadium for Game 2 of the NLCS on Oct. 12, 2019. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)
