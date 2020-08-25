 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FANS FIRED UP ABOUT THE DH?
0 comments

FANS FIRED UP ABOUT THE DH?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Bote, Cubs rally past Cardinals 5-4 for doubleheader split

St. Louis Cardinals' Brad Miller (15) hits a home run during the fourth inning of Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

 Matt Marton

QUESTION: Remind me again how the designated hitter was supposed to help create more fan interest? Looks like the same high-strikeout, homer-or-bust baseball, now with less managerial strategy?

BENFRED: The universal DH wasn't added for fan interest. Heck, if it was up to the National League fan vote, it would not have been added at all.

It was added because team owners and players agreed they thought it would be "safer" for pitchers to not have to hit during this strange season -- and because both sides are increasingly OK with this being introduced as a full-time rule moving forward, so here's an audition of it. It could be a chip in the CBA negotiations to come.

For every pitcher that likes to hit, there is one that does not. And players, in general, like that the role creates jobs for aging hitters who have become less effective in the field.

Personally, I like the DH, but I understand why some don't, but let's not pretend it was about your opinion, or mine. Players are for it, mostly, and most owners have stopped pretending like they are against it enough to fight it hard.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports