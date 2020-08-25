FANS FIRED UP ABOUT THE DH?

QUESTION: Remind me again how the designated hitter was supposed to help create more fan interest? Looks like the same high-strikeout, homer-or-bust baseball, now with less managerial strategy?
BENFRED: The universal DH wasn't added for fan interest. Heck, if it was up to the National League fan vote, it would not have been added at all.
It was added because team owners and players agreed they thought it would be "safer" for pitchers to not have to hit during this strange season -- and because both sides are increasingly OK with this being introduced as a full-time rule moving forward, so here's an audition of it. It could be a chip in the CBA negotiations to come.
For every pitcher that likes to hit, there is one that does not. And players, in general, like that the role creates jobs for aging hitters who have become less effective in the field.
Personally, I like the DH, but I understand why some don't, but let's not pretend it was about your opinion, or mine. Players are for it, mostly, and most owners have stopped pretending like they are against it enough to fight it hard.
