FANS IN THE STANDS? NOT SO FAST

QUESTION: Is it going to be a bad look for the NBA and NHL to play in front of no fans while MLB is preparing to have some socially distanced observers at games?
BENFRED: I'd pump the brakes on fans being in the stands for any professional sporting event this season. It's a nice notion, but right now it's just that.
I understand there are hopeful plans in place, and I'm all for it if the proper experts sign off on it, but I'll believe it when I see it. As of Tuesday, 16 states had paused their reopening plans. There's a scaling back going on as much as there is an opening up.
