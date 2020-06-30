FANS IN THE STANDS? NOT SO FAST
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2 NLCS in St. Louis

The Cardinals are hoping to have fans in the stands at some point in the 60-game season. Here are some empty seats at Busch Stadium for Game 2 of the NLCS on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: Is it going to be a bad look for the NBA and NHL to play in front of no fans while MLB is preparing to have some socially distanced observers at games?

BENFRED: I'd pump the brakes on fans being in the stands for any professional sporting event this season. It's a nice notion, but right now it's just that.

I understand there are hopeful plans in place, and I'm all for it if the proper experts sign off on it, but I'll believe it when I see it. As of Tuesday, 16 states had paused their reopening plans. There's a scaling back going on as much as there is an opening up.

