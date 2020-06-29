FANS STILL WANT ARENADO ... AND CARDS STILL HAVE CONCERNS

QUESTION: Are the Cardinals in a position where they could make a move similar to the moves they made in the mid 2000's — picking up a player (there's one in Colorado that comes to mind) to provide another club salary relief? With the economics of the game changing, do you see this as something the Cardinals would explore doing?
GOOLD: The Cardinals are feeling the revenue sinkhole like the other teams, too. They base a lot of their payroll around the revenue from ticket sales. There are no ticket sales.
I think trades like what you're talking about are going to be discussed, are going to return to the game, but what we don't yet know is what teams will be able to entertain them, especially this season. That hinges on whether there are games played this season, there is revenue from this season, there is a complete postseason this season and the jackpot at the end of that rainbow. There's a lot unknown -- and then toss in the fact that the CBA is going to change in the coming years.
I get the interest in Arenado being a Cardinal. He's the best all-around player in the NL, and there are a lot of ways that conversation lines up. The salary he makes has been dismissed as a possibility by the Cardinals, outright. Also of a concern for them is his opt-out clause and the cost of getting him with that clause in place.
Nothing has happened in the past three to six months to change those concerns.
