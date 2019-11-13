COMMENT: Figures that the critics would come out with Fabbri's good start in Detroit. Seriously, I wish him all the best after all he's gone through but he showed nothing since his rookie season to indicate he deserved a regular role with the Blues. Thankful the Blues got anyone for him. These other teams aren't stupid. They saw what the Blues saw. Your opinion?
JT: I would've liked to have seen the Blues commit to playing Fabbri 20-25 games with a regular role somewhere on the top 9 and see what happens. I've said that on the radio a couple of times. I do realize, however, that this is not just some extended training camp or preseason and you have to see results and see them relatively quickly. It's clear that Fabbri's style didn't fit what Berube wants in his players.
In terms of what the Blues got for Fabbri, you have to remember that there were cap ramifications — they traded a $900K player for a $900K player.