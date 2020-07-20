FAREWELL TO YADI AND WAINO?

QUESTION: Is this Waino's and Yadi's last year here?
GOOLD: I honestly don't know. It used to be this simple: Their performance would tell us the answer, and tell the team what to do. But the finances of the situation have been thrown upside down with the pandemic, and it's likely that teams like the Cardinals will look to reduce payroll in 2021 in someway.
What does that mean for Molina? He already had to be willing to take a pay cut to return, and that means going into free agency first. What kind of pay cut is that now?
Wainwright has shown he's willing to take a contract loaded with incentives, but his base pay this year was up significantly from last year. Would he do the same thing again? Go with the same contract?
The Cardinals need to get these answers — but first need to know if this 2020 season is going to happen so they have a sense of the payroll spending they can do for 2021.
Follow-up: Yadi in the best shape of his life — what’s his secret at 38?
GOOLD: Molina is devoted to his nutrition. Teammates joke they never see him eat. He does. But he's very measured in what he intakes. He also runs and runs and runs and runs and runs, and he's come into this "Summer Camp" looking leaner than ever, really. But not lacking strength. That's the running program that he has devoted himself to.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.