FAST FORWARD TO 2022
0 comments

FAST FORWARD TO 2022

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Cardinals Diamondbacks Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman throws to first base for an out during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

QUESTION: Here's a projected 2022 lineup: Wong, Carlson, Goldy, DeJong,  Thomas, Gorman, Herrera, Bader. Starting pitchers: Flaherty, Hudson, Liberatore, Martinez, Mikolas. Basing all this on less revenue from COVID period. What do you think?

GOOLD: Tommy Edman (above) could be at second base and leadoff by 2022. Zack Thompson will be in that rotation, I bet, and probably before Liberatore. Some kind of shift in the outfield seems likely with an addition from outside.

But with the players on hand, that works. The reliance on homegrown talent at this time makes a lot of sense. The arbitration salaries owed a few of the people you have sticking around that long would be a way to trim salary by trading or letting them go as non-tenders, depending on performance.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports