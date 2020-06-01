FAST FORWARD TO 2022

QUESTION: Here's a projected 2022 lineup: Wong, Carlson, Goldy, DeJong, Thomas, Gorman, Herrera, Bader. Starting pitchers: Flaherty, Hudson, Liberatore, Martinez, Mikolas. Basing all this on less revenue from COVID period. What do you think?
GOOLD: Tommy Edman (above) could be at second base and leadoff by 2022. Zack Thompson will be in that rotation, I bet, and probably before Liberatore. Some kind of shift in the outfield seems likely with an addition from outside.
But with the players on hand, that works. The reliance on homegrown talent at this time makes a lot of sense. The arbitration salaries owed a few of the people you have sticking around that long would be a way to trim salary by trading or letting them go as non-tenders, depending on performance.
