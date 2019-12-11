COMMENT: Is it just me, or has Faulk's play been just average? At first I thought it was just taking time for him to get acclimated. He is not a bruising hitter. He is not super fast. He does not win his share of board battles, and he has already been yanked from the power play. I think we are going to regret this trade.
JT: I think he's been pretty good along the boards and tough to move off the puck. Pretty good as a puck mover, although he's had a few head-scratching turnovers. Maybe I'm wrong, but I think if he had, say, four goals right now instead of one, his play wouldn't be an issue.
To a follow-up question about Faulk's performance, JT replied:
A few things going on with Faulk this season:
1. New guy on a Stanley Cup champ. Until the rash of injuries and the Fabbri trade, he was "the" new guy on an established championship team. So while they were going to all the Cup-related festivities just prior to and early in the season, he was kind of the outsider.
2. He had played his entire career with one team, Carolina, which I think made the transition tougher. This was all new to him.
3. He'd never been part of a system where the D-pairings were switched so much from game-to-game. Basically you have three sets of pairings when Bortuzzo's in the lineup, and three different pairings when Gunnarsson plays.