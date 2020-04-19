FAULK'S CONTRACT BLOCKING PETRO?

QUESTION: The contract most blocking a re-signing of Petro is Faulk's. Is that accurate at all? Is there something that makes the Blues prefer to have Faulk over Petro if they can have only one?
GORDO: Faulk at $6.5 million AAV looks a bit rich now because he didn't stick on the power play, which was his previous strength, and he didn't produce his usual offensive numbers. At that rate he is making $2 million to $2.5 million more than Joel Edmundson could command in a normal market going forward and $2 million to $2.5 million less than Pietrangelo could have earned here under normal conditions.
I'd say Faulk's signing was insurance, not the door slamming on Pietrangelo. I believe there was still an opportunity for Alex to sign a new deal after Faulk's arrival, but clearly there is a big difference of opinion about where the dollars needed to be. It seemed clear that Alex was determined to play out his contract and test the market, as his buddy David Backes did, and it is very clear that Armstrong was determined to maintain his payroll structure. Doug likes having lots of good players with nobody making giant money. That's how he built a Cup team and that's the path he's still on today.
Now, if Pietrangelo decides he wants to fit into that structure, Armstrong can find ways to make that happen.
Follow-up: Hard to imagine the captain of the Stanley Cup champions bolting for another team. I could see him signing a backloaded contract with the Note, but moving on, highly doubtful. Of course, I never thought we'd get rid of Pronger, either.
GORDO: The Pronger trade came after Bill and Nancy Laurie staged a fire sale on their way out of the NHL.
As for Pietrangelo, I was always optimistic that something would get worked out. But if Alex's people believe the can muscle Armstrong outside of his comfort zone on this contract, they are badly mistaken. Armstrong has a well-earned reputation for hard-line bargaining.
