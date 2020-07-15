FAULK'S FUTURE?

QUESTION: Percentage chance of Justin Faulk playing more than a season or two here? Pros/cons of keeping him?
JT: There are some moving parts here. Remember, not just Alex Pietrangelo but also Vince Dunn have contracts that expire after this season. (Although Dunn is a restricted free agent, without arbitration rights.)
So what happens with Faulk also depends to a degree on whether Pietrangelo and Dunn are wearing the Bluenote next season and beyond. I would also think that sooner or later, the Blues would want to work Mikkola and Perunovich onto the varsity roster.
I'll repeat what I've said in past chats: If Faulk had scored maybe three or four more goals, we probably wouldn't be having this discussion. I think he's probably had a C+ or B- season; he certainly hasn't looked like a 3-time all-star. He has some physicality to his game. It's not easy to bump him off the puck. He's probably not as good a skater as many of the other Blues defensemen, but I don't think he's a slouch. He's had a few brain farts on the ice, but I don't think it's been an inordinate number.
If Pietrangelo and/or Dunn return, I could see the Blues exposing him to Seattle in the expansion draft.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.