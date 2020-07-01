FEARLESS (BUT NOT NECESSARILY FINAL) CUP PREDICTION


Blues skate in critical Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final

The Boston Bruins celebrate David Pastrnak's third-period goal in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: Like everyone else in STL, I would love to see a repeat and believe the Blues have what it takes to do so. But all of these teams are stocked with talented, professional players, and as such, there's no harm in speculating otherwise. Who does your gut tell you has the best chance of hoisting Lord Stanley's Cup this summer?

JT: This league is so well-balanced -- moreso in my personal opinion than even the NFL. Even in a normal year, just about anything can happen.

But just for the sake of this chat, I'm gonna say it's Boston vs. Colorado in the Cup Final, with Boston winning.

I reserve the right to be wrong -- and to change my mind. And I'll also say that the Blues showed everybody a year ago that it's not wise to sell them short.

