FEELING BLUE?

QUESTION: One year ago (Friday), the Blues used a third-period rally to beat the Jets in Winnipeg and kick off their Stanley Cup run. What would you have predicted for the Blues this year had the season and playoffs been played as scheduled?
GORDO: On paper, the Blues would have been better this spring than last spring. After all, there is more skill in the lineup overall with Tarasenko returning to a team that saw Thomas and Sanford take big steps and Schwartz and Schenn bounce back from down regular seasons.
But as we saw last season, not much separates the teams. I would have liked the Blues chances of playing for the Cup again, but if Tampa Bay was on the other side this time . . .
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.