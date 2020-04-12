Live

FEELING BLUE?
FEELING BLUE?

Blues Jets Hockey

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington stops a shot while under pressure from the Jets' Mark Scheifele during Game 1 of the 2019 playoffs in Winnipeg. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

QUESTION: One year ago (Friday), the Blues used a third-period rally to beat the Jets in Winnipeg and kick off their Stanley Cup run. What would you have predicted for the Blues this year had the season and playoffs been played as scheduled?

GORDO: On paper, the Blues would have been better this spring than last spring. After all, there is more skill in the lineup overall with Tarasenko returning to a team that saw Thomas and Sanford take big steps and Schwartz and Schenn bounce back from down regular seasons.

But as we saw last season, not much separates the teams. I would have liked the Blues chances of playing for the Cup again, but if Tampa Bay was on the other side this time . . .

