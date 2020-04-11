FERNANDO SALAS, Closer, 2011

There have been household-name closers for the Cardinals on World Series winners. Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter led the NL with 36 saves in 1982, and then Jason Isringhausen had 33 in 2006 before a rookie named Adam Wainwright threw baseball a curve in October. But, incredibly, none had a higher WAR in their World Series season as closer than Salas. In 2011, Sallas rescued the ninth for the Cardinals before yielding to Jason Motte (a candidate for this spot) for the postseason push. Salas had 24 saves and a 2.4 WAR. His 2.28 ERA is also the lowest of any Cardinals closer with at least 20 saves in a World Series season. For keeping leads afloat before their late-season surge, teammates referred to Salas as their MVP and Lance Berkman referred to him as “the single stabilizing force on this team.”
He made the most of his turn.
Now it’s yours.
All-October: Bruce Sutter, 1982 — Pitcher 7 2/3 innings, clinched Game 7 with a strikeout.
