QUESTION: Is the negativity surrounding the Cardinals the last few years deserved, or is it a sign of a fickle, spoiled fan base? This year, you would have thought the Cardinals were the worst team in history listening to the fans, and yet they made it to the NLCS.
BENFRED: The truth is almost always somewhere in the middle. And it's important to remember online is not the real world. But it's not pretend, this sense of some detachment between the fans and the team. The atmospheres in Atlanta and here in Washington have been much better than at Busch.
Some of that, a lot of that, can be related to the unfortunate start times in St. Louis. But it's not all of it. The way the Cardinals went down in this NLCS has kicked the hornets nest, emboldening those who quieted as the team clinched a spot and beat the Braves.
The Internet is full of I-told-you-so's. The Cardinals can't worry about that. What they should be interested in, I think, is the lack of energy at their home postseason games compared to what they have witnessed on the road. There's something there. It's complicated and nuanced, for sure. But it's there.
Photo: Cardinals fans watch as Paul Goldschmidt flies out in the ninth inning of Game 2 on Saturday at Busch Stadium. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com