7. FIGHT NIGHT IN CINCINNATI

One of the great brawls of the decade took place at the start of it on Aug. 10, 2010 in Cincinnati. Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips planted the seed, criticizing the Cardinals strongly and calling them nearly unprintable names in the morning paper. Catcher Molina started the action at that night’s game when Phillips attempted to tap Molina’s shin guards before stepping in as the leadoff batter, and Molina took umbrage. Benches emptied, of course, and the tension seemed to have diminished before managers La Russa and Dusty Baker of the Reds began shouting at each other. The melee then escalated toward the screen behind home plate with former Cardinal Scott Rolen trying to get at Cards pitcher Chris Carpenter, and Reds starter Johnny Cueto, who felt trapped, kicking wildly. One of those kicks hit Cardinals backup catcher Jason LaRue in the head and ended LaRue’s career as he suffered a concussion and never played again. The Cardinals won the game, swept the series and moved into first place in the National League Central Division, but the Reds went on to win the division title.