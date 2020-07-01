FIGHTING (AND LICKING?) NO LONGER A FACTOR
Los Angeles Kings vs St. Louis Blues

Blues center Ivan Barbashev and LA's Austin Wagner fight on Oct. 24, 2019, at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: Heard anything about limits on contact/fighting in the upcoming playoffs?

JT: Not a peep. Wonder if the rules will be the same. Fighting isn't much of a big deal either way; it's really not much of a factor in the game any more. Especially in the playoffs.

The Blues were involved in only seven fights during the regular season: two by Schenn and one apiece by Barbashev, Bortuzzo, Brouwer, Dunn and MacEachern.

Follow-up: Do you expect any changes in style of play either with the Blues or across the NHL?

JT: If Berube has his way, the Blues are going to be the Blues — play a physical, grinding style.

As for Boston, I doubt if Brad Marchand will do any licking.

