FIGHTING (AND LICKING?) NO LONGER A FACTOR

QUESTION: Heard anything about limits on contact/fighting in the upcoming playoffs?
JT: Not a peep. Wonder if the rules will be the same. Fighting isn't much of a big deal either way; it's really not much of a factor in the game any more. Especially in the playoffs.
The Blues were involved in only seven fights during the regular season: two by Schenn and one apiece by Barbashev, Bortuzzo, Brouwer, Dunn and MacEachern.
Follow-up: Do you expect any changes in style of play either with the Blues or across the NHL?
JT: If Berube has his way, the Blues are going to be the Blues — play a physical, grinding style.
As for Boston, I doubt if Brad Marchand will do any licking.
