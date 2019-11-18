QUESTION: Very doubtful that the Astros are the only team stealing signs. Could sign stealing in road parks explain why Waino and Mikolas were so much better at home, since they rely on the breaking pitch more than Hudson and Fkaherty?
GOOLD: I'd buy it with Wainwright. Knowing whether he's going to throw hard/soft is a big thing for how he approaches hitters. Mikolas less so. Flaherty didn't seem to have any issue. And Hudson could shout from the mound that he's about to throw a sinker and the hitter would nod and thank him for the information and not do all that much with it. If Wainwright is tipping it's a bigger deal. It's why he works on not doing it -- and why he would notice quickly if signs are being stolen.
I stress again that there have been times when Molina has suspected sign stealing and STOPPED given them altogether. He has has been known to switch from the finger signs to some other form of relaying them. He'll put his hand on his knee, adjust his check protector, point to his eyes, anything. He's created signs on the fly at times to avoid them being stolen. If you get a chance, you can watch him in 2020 and pay attention to when he does it. There will be times where he just doesn't drop a finger at all. And yet a pitch is thrown.