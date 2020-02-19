FIGURING OUT FAULK

QUESTION: How much of this season is riding on Justin Faulk's shoulders? The Blues gave up a lot for him and signed him to a nice extension. The Blues had to have higher expectations from him than what they have received on the ice, right? Is Faulk just a bad match for this team? Does Berube fail to utilize him because he doesn't trust Faulk or because of Faulk's performance?
TOM T.: The Blues haven't been able to figure out yet where Faulk fits. They can play him on the top pairing with Pietrangelo, but that forces one of them to play on their off side, which they want to avoid. They can play him on the shutdown pairing, but he doesn't do that as well as Bouwmeester or Parayko did. So then he ends up on the third pairing with Dunn, getting less minutes.
Meanwhile, he's lost his spot on the second power play unit because Parayko has suddenly figured out how to shoot on it. Tuesday night, he played 19:56, which was behind only Pietrangelo and Parayko, so they must trust him.
So far, the Blues have been willing to accept this season as transitional pain for Faulk, after spending his whole career in one system and having to adapt to another. More will be expected next season, though it would certainly help if the team was able to settle on a role for him. The events of this offseason might provide some clarity there.
To a follow-up suggestion about the possibility that the Blues would trade Faulk, Tom T. replied:
Faulk has a no-trade clause for this year and the next five after that. The Blues have faith in him going forward. Also, giving up on a guy that quickly isn't a move that's going to get you much value coming back. Also, no one at the trade deadline is looking for someone with that kind of cap hit.