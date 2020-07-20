FILLING THE 30-MAN ROSTER

QUESTION: Who do you see on the 30 man roster?
GOOLD: As of right now, there are 20 pitchers in camp, and the Cardinals can choose 16 or 17 of them for the 30-man roster:
Flaherty, Wainwright, Hudson, Mikolas, Kim, Martinez — six potential starters.
Gomber, Ponce de Leon, Gant, Webb, Miller, Helsley, Woodford — seem like seven locks for the bullpen.
That's 13. Cecil, Gallegos are questions as of now based on health, effectiveness. If both are ready, that's 15.
Junior Fernandez has struggled in recent outings, so he would be 16, unless the Cardinals believe someone else has overtaken him for a spot.
Cabrera, Reyes have been ruled out for opening day as they recover from COVID-19 positive tests and quarantine, and so the list of available pitchers goes from 20 in camp to 18, and that means there are either one or two that aren't going from that list.
Off the roster and still in camp are Kodi Whitley and Johan Oviedo. If the Cardinals put neither on the roster, then they have their pitching staff. If they put one or both on the roster to be around on opening day, then two others have been moved to Springfield or the IL.
The only question on the bench right now is Knizner as third catcher active or taxi-squad ready and whether Brad Miller is available/healthy and what the Cardinals decide on 16 or 17 pitchers and where that puts Edmundo Sosa or Austin Dean.
Established position players (13 for now): Goldschmidt, Ravelo, Wong, DeJong, Carpenter, Edman, B. Miller, Molina, Wieters, Fowler, Bader, O'Neill, Thomas.
Photo: Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford and catcher Andrew Knizner, at Saturday's workout in Busch Stadium. (Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI)
