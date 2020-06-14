FILLING UP FAUROT
0 comments

FILLING UP FAUROT

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
University South Carolina vs University of Missouri

Mizzou football players kneel after running onto Faurot Field before the game against South Carolina last September. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: There's talk about a 50 percent or 75 percent limit for crowds at Mizzou home football games. Wouldn’t Mizzou be thrilled to get the stadium 75 percent filled? On most Saturdays over the last few football seasons, hasn’t the attendance been well below that?

GORDO: Yeah, for Mizzou this won't be nearly the shock as it will be in places that jam 100,000 fans into the stadium for every game.

Right now, one scenario has Missouri opening up with just the season-ticket holders in the stands, then selling individual game tickets if all goes well as the season progresses. That might be wishful thinking, but at the moment it at least seems possible.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports