FILLING UP FAUROT

QUESTION: There's talk about a 50 percent or 75 percent limit for crowds at Mizzou home football games. Wouldn’t Mizzou be thrilled to get the stadium 75 percent filled? On most Saturdays over the last few football seasons, hasn’t the attendance been well below that?
GORDO: Yeah, for Mizzou this won't be nearly the shock as it will be in places that jam 100,000 fans into the stadium for every game.
Right now, one scenario has Missouri opening up with just the season-ticket holders in the stands, then selling individual game tickets if all goes well as the season progresses. That might be wishful thinking, but at the moment it at least seems possible.
