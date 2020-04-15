FINANCIAL IMPACT OF CANCELED SEASON?
QUESTION: Do you think all the NHL franchises will survive financially if the season is canceled? The league can't  bail them all out.

TOM T.: I think the NHL teams will survive. Could it accelerate moves for Phoenix or Carolina? Maybe. Most of these owners have deep enough pockets; the Blues have some of the least-deep pockets in the league. And all these teams are going to get the bounty of Seattle's expansion fee (if they haven't gotten it already). That's a good piece of change for a rainy day.

And for the owners, they don't have money coming in now, but there's not all that much going out, relatively. After April 15, I think, they're done with player salaries for the season.

