FINANCIAL IMPACT ON CARDINALS?

Fans applaud Adam Wainwright during the 2019 NLCS

Cardinal fans give applause as pitcher Adam Wainwright comes out of the game in the eighth inning on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, after giving up a two-run double by Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

QUESTION: Will the Cardinals be affected financially more or less than the average team by the coronavirus? Will they miss their 3 million fans in the stands more than the Marlins will miss their 300,000?

GOOLD: They will be significantly impacted because they are not getting the ticket revenue, as you suggest, and they have payments still to make on the ballpark, and that's just one venture where money loaned is always money due.

It's a good question about the spectrum of teams hurt by this, and I wish I had a good answer off the top of my head. It seems like some of the teams on wobbly turf in good times are going to be teetering into significant trouble, while teams that had a stockpile of wealth, a paid-off ballpark, etc., are going to weather this better.

I'd put the Cardinals on the wrong side of average at this point. They are leveraged and need the stream of tickets as part of the revenue. That is an unpopular stance to take because we're talking about billionaire owners -- and I get that -- but it doesn't make it less true.

