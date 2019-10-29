QUESTION: What is the Cardinals' infatuation for Yairo Munoz? Is there not a better bench option?
BENFRED: He had fewer at-bats this season (172) than last season (293). I think he started twice in September. That's not infatuation. He's a bench guy. You can make a case he should have spotted DeJong some more throughout the season, considering how the starting SS wore down over the long season.
Should they have a better option? You can make that case, sure. Remember, the goal was for Drew Robinson to compete with Munoz for that spot. He was going to be a lefthanded bat of the bench. Except he wasn't a major leaguer, and then he got hurt. The Cardinals stopped short of adding that impact bat for the bench during the offseason, tried to cross fingers and hoped Robinson became one, and it didn't work.
That's not on Munoz. He beat out Robinson, then saw his role reduced more and more as the season went along.
The guy can hit. And he's versatile. I'm higher on him than some, but this season was certainly a step in the wrong direction for him.