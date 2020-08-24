 Skip to main content
FINDING A ROLE FOR CARLOS . . .
Donaldson goes deep as Twins top Cards 6-3 in home opener

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

 Jim Mone

QUESTION: It seems like the easiest path for Carlos Martinez to get back into action would be to join the bullpen. On the other hand, we heard a lot from management that Carlos earned a rotation spot and it seemed they wanted to reward him for being accountable and working hard. Do you see Carlos being deployed out of the bullpen when he returns or could he slot back into the rotation.

GOOLD: The Cardinals are going to weigh this question Monday and Tuesday after seeing him against hitters Monday afternoon at Busch Stadium. Their need is going to be the prominent part of the decision here, right alongside his readiness.

To get him back swiftly, they would have to use him in relief, or consider doing what they're doing with Jack Flaherty -- gaining arm strength on the job. That has less of an appeal for the Cardinals given the strain it puts on the bullpen. But if they see a spot in the rotation that needs to be addressed, then Martinez or Austin Gomber offers an available alternative.

So, Martinez's role is not independently decided. It rests on others, and specifically it rests on what the Cardinals make of Daniel Ponce de Leon's continued run in the rotation. They have not dismissed the idea of having piggyback starters, and they do have multiple doubleheaders approaching where they will need a starter. Oviedo, for example, is being positioned as a possible starter for the next doubleheader.

