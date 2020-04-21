FINDING A WAY TO PAY PETRO

QUESTION: Will the Blues find a way to bring back Alex Pietrangelo, and how do you see the salary cap potentially being scaled back affecting that goal?
BENFRED: My stance has not changed. I don't think Petro is going anywhere. And I think the salary-cap situation you mentioned could help the Blues' chances of keeping him more than it hurts. Unfortunately, for Petro, his stellar play as a pending free agent is going to be impacted by the coronavirus-affected salary cap. Whether it stays the same or shrinks -- and there's a decent chance it shrinks if the season is canceled -- there will be fewer dollars to go around for premier free agents.
I don't think Petro is going to go just anywhere. He wants to compete, not just play for the team that gives him the most money. So that will limit the pool a little more. He's got triplets and in-laws that live in the area. I'm not saying he can't afford help with the kids, but that hometown feel has to count for something. He's the first Blues captain to bring home the Cup. He will never buy a drink in this town again. That counts for something.
What would a team have to offer him to outweigh all of these benefits of staying, and what are the chances of that offer coming with this surprise cap situation? The Blues are not giving the captain the cold shoulder. They want him. They are eager and willing to lock him up. They will make him fit if he wants to be here, and they have plenty of trades they can make to make it happen. Jake Allen could be moved. Alexander Steen could be bought out. Justin Faulk could be moved; a no-trade agreement doesn't mean much in hockey.
The agency repping Petro is similar to Scott Boras in baseball. They slow-play. They try to get the best deal for their client, and for themselves. But Petro's word will be the deciding factor at the end of the day, and I just don't see him leaving a Blues team that is willing to be competitive to keep him.
