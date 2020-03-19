FINDING AT-BATS FOR EDMAN

QUESTION: Keep hearing the Cardinals want to get Tommy Edman a starter's amount of at-bats, but while he plays a bunch of different positions. With DeJong and Wong slotted into premier lineup spots and expected to play almost every day, where will the reps come if there is not a major injury?
BENFRED: The harsh reality is, someone will get hurt during the course of the season. Edman can play everywhere. Someone, probably multiple people, are going to go down at certain points during a season. Edman fills in for those absences, on top of cycling through regularly when all are healthy.
If no one gets hurt, it will be harder to make it happen. We know DeJong needs a few more days off. Wong's track record tells us he will likely miss some time due to a hamstring issue at some point. Carpenter has to perform to start. Same for Fowler, and every other outfielder. Edman can play anywhere out there.
If Edman hits like he did last season, he's not going to waste away on the bench.