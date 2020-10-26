FINDING THE FLOW...

QUESTION: There doesn’t seem to be a flow to the Cardinals’ lineup, where one batter’s skill set compliments the guy that hits before him. It’s just eight (nine) individuals doing their own thing, stranding runners at third with less than two outs, etc. I realize the era of “team” play is over, but isn’t there some way to improve?
COMMISH: There must be. There has to be. It all starts at the top. Wong wasn't as good as I thought he would be leading off, and I don't think (Tommy) Edman is the answer, either, as a No. 1 hitter. I am kind of intrigued by the possibility of (Dylan) Carlson hitting first as a leadoff man with power and speed and a pretty good eye. Not to make the comparison to the two players' skills, but it works with Mookie Betts and the Dodgers.
